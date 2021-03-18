M&T Bank Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

