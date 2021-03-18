M&T Bank Corp Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,855,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

