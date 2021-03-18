M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 709,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,467,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.