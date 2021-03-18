M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE stock opened at $179.05 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

