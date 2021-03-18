M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,327 shares of company stock worth $17,364,072. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GO opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

