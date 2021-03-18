M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amcor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Amcor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

