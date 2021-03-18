M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

