M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

NYSE:MTB traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.16. 6,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

