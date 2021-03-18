MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTUAY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

