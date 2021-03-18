Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $256.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.55 million and the lowest is $252.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

MWA stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

