MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in MVB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.