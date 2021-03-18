MVL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294.00 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. MVL has a market cap of $419.26 million and approximately $294.00 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded 270.1% higher against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,698,126,847 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

