Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report sales of $160.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.90 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $122.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $630.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $643.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $658.84 million, with estimates ranging from $631.92 million to $675.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.