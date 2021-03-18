Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 5.4%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.53. 688,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 839,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.