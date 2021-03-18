Naka Bodhi Token Tops One Day Volume of $18,652.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $18,652.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00453383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00133416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00642422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

