Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $616,451.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $616,451.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00623994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 38,619,267 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

