Namecoin Trading Down 3% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $127,857.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,980.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.11 or 0.00912564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00342654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.