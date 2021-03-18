Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.02% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,729. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

