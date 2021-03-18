Nasdacoin Market Cap Tops $191,741.05 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $191,741.05 and $440,630.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,919,459 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.