Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

