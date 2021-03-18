Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

