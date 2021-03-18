Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $246,253.82 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.84. 542,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,795. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

