National Bankshares Boosts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:BTB.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.27. 137,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$270.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

