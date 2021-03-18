Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells $35,205.71 in Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Alan G. Dunn sold 2,117 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $35,205.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,844.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NAII stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,630. The company has a market cap of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

