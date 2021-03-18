NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.72

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBSPF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

