NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

RBSPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

