Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 2,945,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,130,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $566.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

