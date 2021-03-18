nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 8%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.11 and last traded at $64.96. Approximately 1,813,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,380,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get nCino alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

In related news, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.