Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Sells A$809,999.00 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Peter James sold 382,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51), for a total transaction of A$809,999.00 ($578,570.71).
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.64.
Nearmap Company Profile
