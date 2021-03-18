Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Sells A$809,999.00 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Peter James sold 382,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51), for a total transaction of A$809,999.00 ($578,570.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.64.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

