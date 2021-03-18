Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $46.34 million and approximately $504.01 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,895,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,365,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

