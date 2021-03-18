Needham & Company LLC Increases Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $11.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

ASUR has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $10,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 549.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 581,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,564,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

