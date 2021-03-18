Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $86.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

