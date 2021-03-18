Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $86.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Semtech has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
