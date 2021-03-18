Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NEO opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$19.39.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

