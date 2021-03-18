Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Firstegy in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE NEO opened at C$19.26 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$19.39.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

