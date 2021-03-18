Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.22

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.22 and last traded at C$20.09, with a volume of 75362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.26.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

