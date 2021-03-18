Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Neoen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Neoen alerts:

NOSPF stock remained flat at $$58.00 during trading on Thursday. Neoen has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.34.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.