NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,325 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NeoGenomics worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,187. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,707.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

