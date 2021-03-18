Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CFO Robert Ho Sells 6,497 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NLTX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 297,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,919. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

