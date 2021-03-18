NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $679.46 million, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 58.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.