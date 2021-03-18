Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading Down 6.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 3,194,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,038,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

