NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.82 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $80.82 million and $12.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00457152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00135053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00656999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,974,111,378 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

