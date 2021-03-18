Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

