Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have commented on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of NSRGF opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $124.25.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
