Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGF opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.