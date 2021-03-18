Nestree One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 98.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $3.00 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,948.48 or 0.99923465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00079240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

