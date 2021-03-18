Netcall (LON:NET) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 2220026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.28. The company has a market cap of £104.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

