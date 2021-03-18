Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $2.02. Netlist shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 1,150,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

