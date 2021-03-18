NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

