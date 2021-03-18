NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.09% from the company’s previous close.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

