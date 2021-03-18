Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.58 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $173.39 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 172,709,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,708,616 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

