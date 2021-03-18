New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.02 and last traded at $48.20. 547,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 544,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

